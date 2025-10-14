Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

Madagascar's political landscape shifted dramatically as Colonel Michael Randrianirina announced that the military is seizing power from the nation's civilian government. This move follows the parliamentary impeachment of President Andry Rajoelina, who has reportedly fled the country.

In a press briefing, Col. Randrianirina stated that a military council, including army and gendarmerie officers, will be established to guide the transition. A new prime minister will be appointed to swiftly form a civilian government.

This development likely signifies the conclusion of Rajoelina's seven-year tenure, marking a pivotal moment in Madagascar's governance.