Library Supervisor's Death Sparks Political Uproar: 'Government-Sponsored Murder' Allegations

The tragic death of a 40-year-old library supervisor has ignited political controversy in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. She allegedly ended her life over an unpaid salary for three months, which the BJP has labeled as a 'government-sponsored murder' amid fierce criticism of the ruling Congress government.

The opposition party, led by R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, has called the government 'bankrupt,' demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the circumstances leading to the suicide of Bhagyavathi Aggimath from Malkhed village, who worked at a government-run library.

In her alleged death note, Aggimath cited financial distress due to months without salary as the reason for her extreme step. Ashoka has linked the incident to a broader pattern of financial negligence by the state, pointing to suicides among librarians, contractors, police officers, and farmers facing similar hardships. 'This is a government of ruiners,' Ashoka remarked, as the political blame game over administrative failures intensifies.

