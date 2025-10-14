Left Menu

From DJ Booth to Presidential Pulpit: Andry Rajoelina's Faltering Legacy

Andry Rajoelina, the former DJ and three-time president of Madagascar, faces backlash from Gen Z citizens for failing to deliver on economic and social promises. Once celebrated for his charisma and youthful energy, Rajoelina's leadership now faces impeachment and military intervention amid rising discontent and poverty.

In a dramatic turn of events, Madagascar's three-time president, Andry Rajoelina, fled the nation amidst a tide of youthful protests and military dissent. Known for his high-velocity rise to power at 34, the onetime DJ first captured the hearts of young Malagasy citizens in 2009.

Back then, Rajoelina's dynamic energy and celebrity status propelled him to leadership despite constitutional age restrictions. His promises of economic upliftment and an end to political stagnation, however, remain unfulfilled, as the nation's economic woes continue to mount.

The once-celebrated 'TGV' finds himself ousted by the same youthful vigor that initially supported him, encapsulating a legacy marred by corruption, poverty, and disillusionment as Madagascar grapples with a political and economic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

