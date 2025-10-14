Nasser al-Qudwa: A Path to Peace and Reform in Gaza

Nasser al-Qudwa, a nephew of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, returned to the West Bank after spending four years in self-exile. He laid out proposals to secure peace in Gaza, suggesting that Hamas should transition into a political party and offer governance support.

A vocal critic of the current Palestinian leadership, al-Qudwa pressed for substantive reforms within the Palestinian Authority. He emphasized that regaining the public's trust is essential and challenged the existing leadership to address the entrenched corruption and rampant settler violence in the West Bank.

As the international community focuses on Gaza's future post-conflict, al-Qudwa's connections with Arab states and standing as Arafat's kin position him strategically. He advocates for an internally led governing council, under international oversight, that could include Hamas's political involvement without security control.

