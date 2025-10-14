Europe's Defense Strategy: Sikorski's Call to Action Against Russian Threats
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski urges Europe to strengthen its defenses against potential Russian aggression, advocating for a 'drone wall' and increased military support for Ukraine, including long-range missiles from the U.S. He emphasizes Europe's commitment to a long-term strategy in supporting Ukraine against Russian threats.
On Tuesday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski issued a stern warning to Europe about potential Russian aggression, deeming it 'irresponsible' not to build defenses such as a 'drone wall' along the eastern borders. Speaking in London, he unveiled a downed Iranian Shahed-136 drone from Ukraine as a cautionary symbol.
Sikorski highlighted the necessity for Europe to provide Ukraine with additional munitions, including anti-aircraft assets and various weaponry, to safeguard against Russian incursions. He cited recent drone and fighter jet activities over Poland and Estonia as evidence of escalating threats.
Positioned alongside the Iranian drone in the British Parliament, Sikorski dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial of potential aggression toward NATO members as 'nonsense.' He advocated for a three-year support plan for Ukraine, underscoring the urgency for Europe to demonstrate its long-term commitment.
