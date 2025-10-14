Left Menu

Socialist Support Secures Lecornu Government

France's Socialist Party will not support no-confidence motions against Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's minority government. This decision by the Socialist Party ensures the stability needed for Lecornu to present his 2026 budget proposals in parliament, despite opposition from far-left and far-right parties.

Sebastien Lecornu

The Socialist Party in France has decided not to back this week's no-confidence motions aimed at Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's minority government, according to inside sources on Tuesday.

Opposition parties from both the far-left and far-right have introduced these motions but would require support from the Socialist Party to succeed, following the conservative Republicans' decision to back the government.

This crucial support from the Socialist Party allows Lecornu to take his 2026 budget proposals to parliament for debate, maintaining government stability.

