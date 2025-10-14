Operation Sindoor 2.0: India's Steadfast Stand Against Terrorism

In light of persistent tensions between India and Pakistan, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar has announced that Operation Sindoor 2.0 will deliver a more forceful response to any future incursion. The Western Army commander criticized Pakistan's policy of 'bleed India through a thousand cuts' as mischief-driven and unsustainable without full-scale war capabilities.

Emphasizing India's preparedness, Lt. Gen. Katiyar stated that past operations have already weakened Pakistan's strategic assets. Despite this, Pakistan continues to engage in provocations like the Pahalgam attack, prompting a need for heightened vigilance and readiness on India's part.

The commemoration of the 1965 Indo-Pak war anniversary saw a series of events, marking both historical triumphs and current military readiness. The Army celebrated its legacy and pledged continued support for veterans, reinforcing national unity and resilience against external threats.

