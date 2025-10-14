Left Menu

Syrian President's Key Moscow Visit: High-Stakes Talks Amidst Regional Turmoil

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Moscow to discuss the presence of Russian military bases and request the extradition of former President Bashar al-Assad. Despite the postponed Arab summit, Sharaa's visit underscores ongoing geopolitical dynamics as Russia seeks to maintain its influence with Syria's new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:07 IST
Syrian President's Key Moscow Visit: High-Stakes Talks Amidst Regional Turmoil
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Amid postponed Arab summit plans, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Moscow on Wednesday, as confirmed by pro-government sources and insiders.

Key discussions will focus on the status of Russia's military presence at Tartous and Hmeimim bases, alongside a formal request for Bashar al-Assad's extradition to face trial.

Since replacing Assad, al-Sharaa, who once led al-Qaeda factions, has steered Syria's new regime, with Moscow keen on sustaining its rapport, offering diplomatic backing amidst Israeli strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

 Global
2
US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

 United States
3
Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025