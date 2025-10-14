Syrian President's Key Moscow Visit: High-Stakes Talks Amidst Regional Turmoil
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Moscow to discuss the presence of Russian military bases and request the extradition of former President Bashar al-Assad. Despite the postponed Arab summit, Sharaa's visit underscores ongoing geopolitical dynamics as Russia seeks to maintain its influence with Syria's new government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:07 IST
Amid postponed Arab summit plans, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Moscow on Wednesday, as confirmed by pro-government sources and insiders.
Key discussions will focus on the status of Russia's military presence at Tartous and Hmeimim bases, alongside a formal request for Bashar al-Assad's extradition to face trial.
Since replacing Assad, al-Sharaa, who once led al-Qaeda factions, has steered Syria's new regime, with Moscow keen on sustaining its rapport, offering diplomatic backing amidst Israeli strikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement