Syrian President's Key Moscow Visit: High-Stakes Talks Amidst Regional Turmoil

Amid postponed Arab summit plans, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Moscow on Wednesday, as confirmed by pro-government sources and insiders.

Key discussions will focus on the status of Russia's military presence at Tartous and Hmeimim bases, alongside a formal request for Bashar al-Assad's extradition to face trial.

Since replacing Assad, al-Sharaa, who once led al-Qaeda factions, has steered Syria's new regime, with Moscow keen on sustaining its rapport, offering diplomatic backing amidst Israeli strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)