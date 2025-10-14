Jared Isaacman Meets Sean Duffy: A New Hope for NASA Leadership
Jared Isaacman, a private astronaut and ally of Elon Musk, recently met with acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy to discuss his candidacy for leading the space agency. This meeting marks the start of vetting several candidates, as directed by President Trump.
Jared Isaacman, a notable private astronaut and close associate of Elon Musk, is a potential candidate for the leadership of NASA. He engaged in a pivotal meeting earlier this week with Sean Duffy, the acting NASA Administrator.
The meeting with Duffy, as reported by NASA spokesperson Bethany Stephens, was termed 'excellent,' and is part of the administration's broader directive to evaluate multiple candidates for the prominent position at NASA.
Isaacman, who was previously considered for the role, underscores the administration's ongoing efforts to select the right individual to guide NASA into the future, a decision being overseen at the direction of President Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
