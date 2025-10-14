Left Menu

Jared Isaacman Meets Sean Duffy: A New Hope for NASA Leadership

Jared Isaacman, a private astronaut and ally of Elon Musk, recently met with acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy to discuss his candidacy for leading the space agency. This meeting marks the start of vetting several candidates, as directed by President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:48 IST
Jared Isaacman Meets Sean Duffy: A New Hope for NASA Leadership

Jared Isaacman, a notable private astronaut and close associate of Elon Musk, is a potential candidate for the leadership of NASA. He engaged in a pivotal meeting earlier this week with Sean Duffy, the acting NASA Administrator.

The meeting with Duffy, as reported by NASA spokesperson Bethany Stephens, was termed 'excellent,' and is part of the administration's broader directive to evaluate multiple candidates for the prominent position at NASA.

Isaacman, who was previously considered for the role, underscores the administration's ongoing efforts to select the right individual to guide NASA into the future, a decision being overseen at the direction of President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

US Seeks Global Support Amid China Trade Tensions

 United States
2
Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Markets Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans

 Global
4
Historic Moscow Talks: Sharaa and Putin to Shape Syria's Future

Historic Moscow Talks: Sharaa and Putin to Shape Syria's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025