Bihar Elections: Internal NDA Tensions Over Seat-Sharing Amidst High-Stakes Showdown

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi supports JD(U)'s anger over seat-sharing decisions as Bihar's NDA faces internal tensions. Manjhi, backing Nitish Kumar, plans to contest against LJP in two constituencies. Yet, optimism remains high for NDA's election victory amid ongoing candidate announcements and preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:56 IST
Union Minister and HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Internal rifts within Bihar's NDA alliance have come to the fore as Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed support for JD(U)'s discontent over seat-sharing dynamics. On Tuesday, Manjhi emphasized that candidate placement within JD(U) quotas should be decided by Nitish Kumar, expressing solidarity with JD(U)'s standpoint.

Manjhi announced his party, Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular), will field candidates against Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Bodh Gaya and Makhdumpur constituencies. Nonetheless, confident in a decisive electoral outcome, he affirmed, "NDA will win with a majority." This move challenges LJP, allocated 29 assembly seats.

Meanwhile, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha assured that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remains content and committed to campaigning for the NDA. The ongoing political chessboard saw the Bharatiya Janata Party reveal its initial list of 71 candidates as Mahagathbandhan's discussions persist in overcoming seat distribution stalemates. Bihar's first phase of nominations concludes on October 17, preceding the November polls.

Latest News

