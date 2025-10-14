J&K Politician's Quest for Assembly Participation Amid Legal Battle

In a significant legal push, Jammu and Kashmir AAP president Mehraj Malik, now under detention, has approached the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. He aims to secure permission to participate in the state's upcoming assembly session and exercise his right to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The legal proceedings reveal that Malik was detained on September 8, accused of disrupting public order, and subsequently held in Kathua jail. His legal team argues that these accusations are baseless and seeks urgent judicial intervention, stressing the crucial nature of the application.

As Malik's petition awaits government response, due by October 18, his future political engagement in the assembly remains uncertain, spotlighting a case that intertwines legal rights and political duties in the restive region of Jammu and Kashmir.

