J&K Politician's Quest for Assembly Participation Amid Legal Battle

Jammu and Kashmir AAP president Mehraj Malik, detained under the Public Safety Act, seeks High Court permission to join the assembly session starting October 23 and vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. His habeas corpus petition challenges his detention, demanding justice and Rs 5 crore compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:23 IST
In a significant legal push, Jammu and Kashmir AAP president Mehraj Malik, now under detention, has approached the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. He aims to secure permission to participate in the state's upcoming assembly session and exercise his right to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The legal proceedings reveal that Malik was detained on September 8, accused of disrupting public order, and subsequently held in Kathua jail. His legal team argues that these accusations are baseless and seeks urgent judicial intervention, stressing the crucial nature of the application.

As Malik's petition awaits government response, due by October 18, his future political engagement in the assembly remains uncertain, spotlighting a case that intertwines legal rights and political duties in the restive region of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

