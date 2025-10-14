Trump Demands Disarmament: Hamas Must Lay Down Arms or Face Consequences

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas on Tuesday, emphasizing that the militant group must disarm or face disarmament by force.

During a meeting in the White House with Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump declared, "If they don't disarm, we will disarm them, quickly and perhaps violently."

The statement underscores continuing tensions and the potential for escalation in the region if disarmament is not achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)