Trump Demands Disarmament: Hamas Must Lay Down Arms or Face Consequences

During a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Hamas must disarm, stating that if the militant group does not, they will be forcefully disarmed. Trump emphasized that the disarmament will be carried out quickly and possibly violently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:59 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas on Tuesday, emphasizing that the militant group must disarm or face disarmament by force.

During a meeting in the White House with Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump declared, "If they don't disarm, we will disarm them, quickly and perhaps violently."

The statement underscores continuing tensions and the potential for escalation in the region if disarmament is not achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

