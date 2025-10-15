Trump's Stern Warning to Argentina Amid Election
President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Argentina, stating that the United States would not be generous if President Javier Milei loses re-election. Trump criticized Milei's opponent as part of a 'far left' movement he blames for Argentina’s economic challenges.
President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Argentina, making it clear that U.S. generosity could be in jeopardy if President Javier Milei fails to secure re-election.
During a discussion with reporters, Trump emphasized that Argentina's economic future is contingent upon Milei staying in power.
He accused Milei's opponent of aligning with a "far left" movement, which he holds responsible for the country's ongoing economic crisis.
