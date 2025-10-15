Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

In a recent address at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced strong criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Trump expressed his frustration over Putin's failure to resolve the war, despite their previously strong relationship, suggesting that issues like gasoline shortages are crippling Russia.

The former president warned that if the conflict continues, Russia could face severe economic repercussions, leading to a collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)