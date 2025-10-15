Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for not ending the war in Ukraine. Trump expressed disappointment but acknowledged their good relationship. He highlighted the issue of gasoline shortages in Russia, warning of potential economic collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:25 IST
In a recent address at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced strong criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Trump expressed his frustration over Putin's failure to resolve the war, despite their previously strong relationship, suggesting that issues like gasoline shortages are crippling Russia.

The former president warned that if the conflict continues, Russia could face severe economic repercussions, leading to a collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

