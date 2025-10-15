Left Menu

Strained Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Israel-Hamas Conflict

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is under strain due to delayed return of deceased hostages from Gaza, prompting Israel to restrict humanitarian aid. The situation highlights the complexities of the truce agreement, as stakeholders urge adherence to ceasefire terms amidst humanitarian challenges and political negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 15-10-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 01:07 IST
The tentative ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is facing significant challenges as the return of deceased hostages from Gaza has been slower than expected. This delay has led Israel to halve the number of trucks allowed to deliver humanitarian aid to the devastated region, marking a concerning escalation.

The Israeli military agency notified international entities, including the UN's humanitarian office in Gaza, about the reduction in aid. Despite the initial relief from the release of 20 living hostages and approximately 2,000 Palestinian detainees, there is growing frustration over the return of only four out of 28 deceased hostages held by Hamas.

Israel continues to press for the return of all hostages as per the ceasefire agreement while humanitarian organizations warn of deepening crises in Gaza. The uncertainty around further political developments and the tense humanitarian situation underscore the fragile nature of peace in the region.

