Moldova's ruling party is poised to nominate financier and economist Alexandru Munteanu as the next prime minister, marking a significant shift in the nation's leadership amid efforts for European integration. Igor Grosu, head of the pro-European party, confirmed the nomination via social media.

Munteanu brings a wealth of international experience and has worked at the World Bank in Washington. He has committed to transparency and providing comprehensive information to the public. The decision comes as current Prime Minister Dorin Recean announces his resignation, prompting the appointment of a new government to navigate Moldova's EU aspirations.

Political analysts, however, have expressed concerns about the choice, suggesting it signifies a lack of qualified internal candidates within President Maia Sandu's ruling party. The situation underscores the pivotal role Sandu plays in steering Moldova's foreign policy towards EU membership by 2030.

