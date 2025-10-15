Left Menu

U.S. Hinges Support on Argentina's Midterm Success

U.S. support for Argentina under President Trump is conditional on the success of President Javier Milei's party in upcoming midterm elections. A $20 billion aid package is on the table, with potential shifts in foreign policy dynamics and criticism from domestic U.S. factions.

President Trump announced that U.S. support for Argentina will depend on President Javier Milei's ruling party winning upcoming midterm elections. Meeting at the White House, Trump emphasized the importance of Milei's political success for continued U.S. involvement.

The announcement impacted Argentine financial markets, as investors reacted to uncertainty about the $20 billion aid package, a linchpin for Argentina's fiscal strategy. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the deal relies on policies aligned with the current administration's economic approach.

The financial assistance highlights the Trump administration's strategic focus but has spurred debate in the U.S., especially among Democrats critical of foreign bailouts. Milei's strategy includes drastic public sector cuts to resolve fiscal deficits, aiming to stabilize Argentina's economy.

