High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump Weighs In on Argentina's Political Future
President Donald Trump threatened to withhold assistance from Argentina if its political alignment shifts unfavorably after upcoming elections. Trump's remarks came during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. The conversation included discussions about economic aid and potential U.S.-Argentina trade prospects amid Milei's political challenges.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold diplomatic move, President Donald Trump warned that U.S. assistance to Argentina could be jeopardized depending on the outcome of its upcoming elections. During a recent meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump emphasized the crucial nature of maintaining aligned political philosophies.
The United States had already promised a USD 20 billion aid package, which followed a high-stakes meeting between Trump and Milei in New York. The package aims to stabilize Argentina's economy and support Milei's free-market reforms, which are currently under political threat.
Amid the economic uncertainty, Milei's government is looking to negotiate tariff reductions and secure a USD 20 billion currency swap line with the U.S. to boost its peso reserves. The ongoing partnership may also lead to Argentina hosting Latin America's first large-scale artificial intelligence center.
(With inputs from agencies.)