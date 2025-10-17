JMM keen on contesting Bihar seats, talks with RJD ongoing: Jharkhand minister

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu on Friday said he has informed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav about the seats the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is keen to contest in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Sonu said he discussed the issue during a recent meeting in Patna, highlighting the potential advantages the INDIA bloc would gain from JMM's participation, particularly in terms of vote consolidation.

The minister said he had raised these points before the RJD during the INDIA alliance meeting on October 6.

He added that at the same meeting, it was decided that Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would discuss the matter between them.

On the November 11 bypolls in Ghatshila, Sonu said the seat has traditionally been a JMM stronghold.

''Ghatshila is the land of movements, and the JMM has never been disappointed here. The margin of victory this time will be much larger than last time,'' he said, claiming that the BJP would suffer a ''huge defeat'' in the bypoll.

