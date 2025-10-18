Left Menu

Trump commutes former congressman George Santos' prison sentence

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 03:54 IST
Trump commutes former congressman George Santos' prison sentence

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday commuted former U.S. Representative George Santos' more-than seven-year prison sentence for fraud and identity theft, and said that Santos would be freed immediately. "George Santos was somewhat of a 'rogue,' but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren't forced to serve seven years in prison," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB president

Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB presiden...

 India
2
Rear Admiral Jha takes over command of Maharashtra Naval area

Rear Admiral Jha takes over command of Maharashtra Naval area

 India
3
Israel identifies remains of one more hostage

Israel identifies remains of one more hostage

 Global
4
Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing deal among NDA allies

Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing de...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025