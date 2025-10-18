Trump commutes former congressman George Santos' prison sentence

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday commuted former U.S. Representative George Santos' more-than seven-year prison sentence for fraud and identity theft, and said that Santos would be freed immediately. "George Santos was somewhat of a 'rogue,' but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren't forced to serve seven years in prison," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY," he added.

