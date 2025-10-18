Nepal’s Gen Z group to form political party; puts conditions to contest polls

Nepal's Gen Z group on Saturday announced that it will establish a political party, but said its participation in next year's general election depends on the fulfilment of certain ''bottom-line'' conditions.

Elections in the Himalayan nation are slated to take place on March 5, 2026.

The youth-led group led protests against corruption and a government ban on social media sites last month, resulting in the ouster of the K P Sharma Oli-led government.

Led by Miraj Dhungana, one of the leaders of the recent Gen Z movement, the group unveiled its agenda in a press conference here. They asserted that although they are considering forming a political party to bring together the Gen-Z youths, they will not contest the election until their ''bottom line'' demands are addressed.

The group has been primarily advocating for two key agendas: a directly elected executive system and voting rights for Nepali citizens residing abroad.

According to Dhungana, his group has decided that the formation of a political party is essential to unite the youths associated with the Gen-Z movement.

While disclosing their agenda, Dhungana underscored the formation of a citizen-led investigation committee for corruption control and the adoption of a clear policy on economic transformation.

''We will continue to fight for issues like promoting good governance, transparency and checking corruption. We will not let the sacrifices of Gen-Z youths go in vain,'' he said, calling for collective commitment and cooperation from all sides in the nation-building task.

He added that they are currently collecting suggestions for an 'appropriate' name for the new party.

Stating that the Himalayan nation's economic development has stagnated due to the increasing exodus of Nepali youths going abroad for employment, he said that the past governments should be held responsible for addressing such pressing issues.

Talking about his group's position on economic matters, he stressed the need for boosting domestic production.

''We are surrounded by two highly populated neighbouring countries having a combined population of three billion, we need to focus our attention on increasing our production targeting the neighbouring markets,'' he said. He also urged the interim government to immediately initiate the process of reopening closed industries and creating new jobs. He also underscored the need to develop and promote the tourism sector.

Fresh elections to the House of Representatives have been scheduled for March 5, next year. The election date was announced by President Ramchandra Paudel while forming an interim government led by former chief justice Sushila Karki on September 12.

