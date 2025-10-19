Suvendu alleges attack on car, TMC claims 'people's anger'

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that his car was attacked by members of the TMC in South 24 Paraganas district, where he went to take part in Kali Puja and Diwali festivities.

Adhikari alleged that several attempts were made to stop his car, at least at seven locations, and an attack took place in front of the Lalpur Madrasa.

''In South 24 Parganas district, today I faced repeated attacks from illegal Bangladeshi Muslims. The obstruction, vandalism and chaos was orchestrated by none other than TMC Zila Parishad Member Rekha Gazi with the aid and support of SP Koteswara Rao,'' he alleged in a post on X, sharing a purported video of one of the incidents.

''I wasn't going to participate in any political event, but was rather going to join the Kali Puja and Diwali festivities as a Hindu,'' he said.

Adhikari claimed that the attackers were ''mainly illegal infiltrators'' who were wary of their fate due to the SIR process.

Those who tried to stop Adhikari's car were heard raising slogans such as 'Joy Bangla'.

Despite the disruptions, the BJP leader went on with his scheduled programme of inaugurating Kali Puja pandals, as central forces cleared the roads.

''This region is adjacent to Bangladesh & the close proximity has allowed them to settle down here with the help of the infiltrator-friendly TMC Eco system. Can't a Hindu participate in any religious event in the State of West Bengal freely, without facing obstructions from the radicals? They can't intimidate me, I will be back during Jagadhatri Puja as well,'' Adhikari said.

TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar claimed common people protested against Adhikari as they are angry with the BJP.

''These poor people have been pushed to the brink because of the deprivation of funds by the BJP-led government at the Centre,'' he said.

''They (BJP leaders) should be careful. People across Bengal, in every village, market, and street, are angry. Bengal knows how to protest, and BJP leaders will have to face such demonstrations everywhere,'' he added.

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said such incidents encourage BJP members in the fight against the ruling TMC, instead of demotivating them.

