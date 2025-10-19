Left Menu

J-K: National Conference fields Agha Syed Mehmood for Budgam assembly bypoll

The ruling National Conference on Sunday announced senior party leader Agha Syed Mehmood as its candidate for the bypoll to Budgam assembly segment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bypoll will be held on November 11. The BJP has named Aga Syed Mohsin as its candidate while the PDP has fielded Aga Muntazir Mehdi for the seat which has been traditionally dominated by Shia leaders.

National Conference's candidate Mehmood is a senior Shia leader.

''On the directions of the party leadership, JKNC has announced Agha Syed Mehmood as the party's candidate for the upcoming Budgam Assembly election. The party extends best wishes to him for a successful campaign in service of the people of Budgam,'' the National Conference posted on its X handle.

The PDP on Sunday said its candidate Mehdi will file his nomination papers on Monday. In a post on X, the opposition party said, ''PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi sb will file his nomination papers for the Budgam Assembly by-election tomorrow at 12 PM.'' The other two candidates are also scheduled to file their nomination papers on Monday.

Budgam assembly seat fell vacant due to resignation by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as he decided to retain Ganderbal after successfully contesting from both seats.

Nagrota assembly segment will also go to polls on November 11. The seat fell vacant due to the death of BJP MLA Devinder Singh Rana after elections last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

