Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 02:29 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo Nordisk hires US pharma veteran as Trump pricing pressure mounts

Novo Nordisk has appointed U.S. pharmaceutical executive Greg Miley as its new global head of corporate affairs, as the obesity drugmaker faces growing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump on drug pricing. Miley recently served as senior vice president of government affairs at U.S. pharmaceutical giant AbbVie. He posted a statement about his appointment on LinkedIn on Friday and Novo Nordisk shared the statement with Reuters.

