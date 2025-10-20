REFILE-Trump to announce 'major tariffs' on Colombia, Republican senator says
U.S. President Donald Trump will announce "major tariffs against the country of Colombia" on Sunday or Monday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, said on X on Sunday after having a discussion with the president.
