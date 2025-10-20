Left Menu

Updated: 20-10-2025 03:35 IST
REFILE-Trump to announce 'major tariffs' on Colombia, Republican senator says

U.S. President Donald Trump will announce "major tariffs against the country of Colombia" on Sunday or Monday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, said on X on Sunday after having a discussion with the president.

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

