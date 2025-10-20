Diplomatic Shift: Joseph Yun Leaves Post as U.S. Ambassador to South Korea

In a significant diplomatic transition, Joseph Yun, acting United States ambassador to South Korea, is set to step down from his position on October 24, according to an announcement by the U.S. embassy in Seoul.

The State Department has publicly expressed its deep appreciation for Yun's contributions and leadership in enhancing the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. His departure precedes a scheduled visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reports from local South Korean media, including the Hankyoreh newspaper, suggest that Kevin Kim, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Japan, Korea, and Mongolia, will succeed Yun, although official confirmation is yet to be made. This change occurs ahead of pivotal discussions involving China's President Xi Jinping.

