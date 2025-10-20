Left Menu

Diplomatic Shift: Joseph Yun Leaves Post as U.S. Ambassador to South Korea

Joseph Yun, the acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea, will leave his position on October 24. The State Department thanked him for his service. Kevin Kim is expected to replace Yun. The change comes shortly before President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea for discussions with China’s President Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-10-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 13:43 IST
Diplomatic Shift: Joseph Yun Leaves Post as U.S. Ambassador to South Korea
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic transition, Joseph Yun, acting United States ambassador to South Korea, is set to step down from his position on October 24, according to an announcement by the U.S. embassy in Seoul.

The State Department has publicly expressed its deep appreciation for Yun's contributions and leadership in enhancing the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. His departure precedes a scheduled visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reports from local South Korean media, including the Hankyoreh newspaper, suggest that Kevin Kim, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Japan, Korea, and Mongolia, will succeed Yun, although official confirmation is yet to be made. This change occurs ahead of pivotal discussions involving China's President Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025