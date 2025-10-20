Left Menu

Remembering Mahadeorao Shivankar: A Legacy in Politics

Former minister and veteran BJP leader Mahadeorao Shivankar passed away at 85 in Gondia, Maharashtra. A prominent politician, he served as MLA, Lok Sabha representative, and BJP Farmers' Cell president. Known for his contributions as state irrigation and finance minister, Shivankar leaves behind a significant legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:09 IST
  • India

Mahadeorao Sukhaji Shivankar, a former minister and revered BJP leader, has passed away at the age of 85 after a prolonged illness at his home in Gondia district, Maharashtra, according to family sources.

Shivankar, remembered for his extensive political career, served as a five-time MLA from Amgaon and represented Chimur constituency in the Lok Sabha. He also held the position of national president of the BJP farmers' cell, playing a significant role in the party's development.

He is noted for declaring the bifurcation of Bhandara district, leading to the formation of the new Gondia district in 1999. His contributions as the state irrigation and finance minister in the Manohar Joshi government during the 1990s remain noteworthy. The funeral will be held at Sakhritla Ghat, Amgaon, on Tuesday, following a procession from his residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

