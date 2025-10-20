Remembering Mahadeorao Shivankar: A Legacy in Politics

Mahadeorao Sukhaji Shivankar, a former minister and revered BJP leader, has passed away at the age of 85 after a prolonged illness at his home in Gondia district, Maharashtra, according to family sources.

Shivankar, remembered for his extensive political career, served as a five-time MLA from Amgaon and represented Chimur constituency in the Lok Sabha. He also held the position of national president of the BJP farmers' cell, playing a significant role in the party's development.

He is noted for declaring the bifurcation of Bhandara district, leading to the formation of the new Gondia district in 1999. His contributions as the state irrigation and finance minister in the Manohar Joshi government during the 1990s remain noteworthy. The funeral will be held at Sakhritla Ghat, Amgaon, on Tuesday, following a procession from his residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)