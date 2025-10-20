Sanae Takaichi: Poised to Become Japan's First Female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, is on track to become the country's first female prime minister. The right-leaning Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, has pledged its support for her premiership. Parliament will vote on the new prime minister on Tuesday, determining how the calculations add up for Takaichi.

The voting process involves candidates needing a simple majority in both the lower and upper houses of parliament. In case of no majority, a run-off occurs between the top two candidates. The lower house's choice prevails if disagreements arise.

Despite the LDP holding 196 seats, joining forces with Ishin only gets them to 231, just shy of the 233 needed for a majority, prompting the LDP to seek support from smaller parties. Takaichi's potential success follows her recent victory as LDP president, despite Komeito's exit from a decades-long coalition. The CDP's Yoshihiko Noda is also in the race, backed by his party.

