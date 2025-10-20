Left Menu

Allegations and Denials: Karnataka's Political Tensions Over Bihar Poll Funding

The BJP has accused Karnataka's Ministers of fundraising for the Bihar assembly polls, citing corruption presiding over funds collected from government officials. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar challenges BJP to provide evidence for these allegations. Ministers are purportedly tasked with meeting financial targets for election support.

Updated: 20-10-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Karnataka has become heated as the opposition BJP accuses state Ministers of illicit fundraising for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Leading the charge, BJP MPs assert that the Congress-led government uses officials to gather campaign funds, which they claim perpetuates corruption.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar demands proof, denying any misconduct and cautioning against baseless accusations that tarnish reputations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

