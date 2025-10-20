Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan's First Female Prime Minister Amidst New Political Alliance

Sanae Takaichi is on the verge of making history as Japan's first female prime minister, her path to leadership supported by the Japan Innovation Party, Ishin. This potentially transformative alliance was solidified with Ishin's leader, Hirofumi Yoshimura, expressing readiness to team up, ensuring Takaichi's premiership.

The coalition, crafted with clear goals and policy deadlines, aims for a combined 231 seats in parliament. Although just shy of a majority, this would likely secure Takaichi's election, though further cooperation from other parties remains necessary for her governance, particularly on fiscal matters.

Takaichi, known for her fiscal liberality and security-focused stance, aims to reform Japan's postwar constitution and boost defense spending. However, her policies might face challenges from Ishin's advocacy for smaller government. Her leadership marks a pivotal moment in Japan's political landscape.

