Controversy Over Police Transfers Amid Perambra Incident

The Congress party on Monday criticized the transfer of two Deputy Superintendents of Police following the Perambra incident, where MP Shafi Parambil was injured during a lathi charge. The party insists the transfers were procedural, not punitive.

Expressing dissatisfaction, District Congress Committee President K Praveenkumar emphasized this was not a response to the attack on Parambil. He highlighted the need to identify and take action against police officers who acted inappropriately.

The October 10 incident led to state-wide protests by Congress and the United Democratic Front, condemning police actions that resulted in Parambil's nasal injuries and demanding accountability.

