Left Menu

Controversy Over Police Transfers Amid Perambra Incident

The Congress has criticized the transfer of two DySPs involved in the recent Perambra incident, stating it was routine ahead of local polls, not punitive. They demand action against police for attacking MP Shafi Parambil and UDF workers. Protests erupted after the October 10 lathi charge incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:22 IST
Controversy Over Police Transfers Amid Perambra Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Monday criticized the transfer of two Deputy Superintendents of Police following the Perambra incident, where MP Shafi Parambil was injured during a lathi charge. The party insists the transfers were procedural, not punitive.

Expressing dissatisfaction, District Congress Committee President K Praveenkumar emphasized this was not a response to the attack on Parambil. He highlighted the need to identify and take action against police officers who acted inappropriately.

The October 10 incident led to state-wide protests by Congress and the United Democratic Front, condemning police actions that resulted in Parambil's nasal injuries and demanding accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025