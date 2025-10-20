Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as RJD and NDA Clash Ahead of Bihar Elections

Upendra Kushwaha criticizes RJD for last-minute candidate announcements, alleging fear of NDA. RJD lists 143 candidates for the imminent Bihar elections, highlighting internal clashes between Congress and RJD in several seats. Elections will be contested in two phases, with results slated for November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:57 IST
Political Tensions Rise as RJD and NDA Clash Ahead of Bihar Elections
RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Upendra Kushwaha, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, accused the opposition party of announcing its election candidates at the eleventh hour due to apprehension about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The RJD's official candidate list was released on the final day designated for filing nominations for the second phase of the Bihar elections.

Kushwaha asserted that the people of Bihar are well-informed and assured of the National Democratic Alliance's victory. "The RJD is scared of us, hence the last-minute announcements. But the people will respond aptly. The sentiment in Bihar strongly favors the NDA, and we are confident of forming the government," he stated during a press briefing.

The RJD declared it will field 143 candidates across the state for the upcoming assembly elections. The list's release further intensifies the electoral battleground, with certain constituencies witnessing face-offs between RJD and Congress candidates. However, there are indications of potential compromises between the allies to ensure strategic advantages. The polling is scheduled across two phases on November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14, according to ANI sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
2
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States
3
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
4
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025