Political Tensions Rise as RJD and NDA Clash Ahead of Bihar Elections

In a sharp critique of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Upendra Kushwaha, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, accused the opposition party of announcing its election candidates at the eleventh hour due to apprehension about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The RJD's official candidate list was released on the final day designated for filing nominations for the second phase of the Bihar elections.

Kushwaha asserted that the people of Bihar are well-informed and assured of the National Democratic Alliance's victory. "The RJD is scared of us, hence the last-minute announcements. But the people will respond aptly. The sentiment in Bihar strongly favors the NDA, and we are confident of forming the government," he stated during a press briefing.

The RJD declared it will field 143 candidates across the state for the upcoming assembly elections. The list's release further intensifies the electoral battleground, with certain constituencies witnessing face-offs between RJD and Congress candidates. However, there are indications of potential compromises between the allies to ensure strategic advantages. The polling is scheduled across two phases on November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14, according to ANI sources.

