Karnataka Opposition Leader Accuses Government of 'Rowdyism' Over Caste Survey

The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, has leveled serious allegations against the Congress government. Addressing a press conference, Ashoka claimed the state administration is employing coercive tactics against those unwilling to disclose information for the ongoing caste survey, equating their actions to 'rowdyism.'

Specifically, Ashoka accused the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, and Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi of issuing threats, citing renowned personalities like Infosys' Sudha Murthy. Despite the High Court's stance that participation is voluntary, Ashoka argues that the government's actions infringe on personal freedoms and violate legal boundaries.

Furthermore, Ashoka criticized Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, suggesting his rhetoric is stifling entrepreneurial discourse. With infrastructure woes such as potholes prevalent, Ashoka urged the government to address these issues promptly. He lamented that despite substantial funds being allocated, tangible improvements remain unseen, and called for accountability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)