Karnataka Opposition Leader Accuses Government of 'Rowdyism' Over Caste Survey

Karnataka's Opposition Leader R Ashoka accuses the Congress-led state government of coercion over a controversial caste survey, criticizing threats against high-profile figures and questioning the handling of Bengaluru's infrastructure. Allegations include illegal demands for personal data and neglecting urban maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:43 IST
Karnataka Opposition Leader Accuses Government of 'Rowdyism' Over Caste Survey
Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, has leveled serious allegations against the Congress government. Addressing a press conference, Ashoka claimed the state administration is employing coercive tactics against those unwilling to disclose information for the ongoing caste survey, equating their actions to 'rowdyism.'

Specifically, Ashoka accused the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, and Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi of issuing threats, citing renowned personalities like Infosys' Sudha Murthy. Despite the High Court's stance that participation is voluntary, Ashoka argues that the government's actions infringe on personal freedoms and violate legal boundaries.

Furthermore, Ashoka criticized Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, suggesting his rhetoric is stifling entrepreneurial discourse. With infrastructure woes such as potholes prevalent, Ashoka urged the government to address these issues promptly. He lamented that despite substantial funds being allocated, tangible improvements remain unseen, and called for accountability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

