Clashing Forces in San Francisco Bay: Protesters Rally Against Federal Deployment

Protesters gathered at a US Coast Guard base in the San Francisco Bay Area to oppose the deployment of federal agents targeting illegal immigrants. Demonstrations were mostly peaceful, though law enforcement used flash-bang grenades. Local leaders and officials criticized the federal move as provocative, leading to public unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alameda | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tense stand-off, protesters assembled outside a US Coast Guard base in the San Francisco Bay Area, where federal agents arrived to support efforts against illegal immigration. The demonstration, attended by a few hundred individuals, was marked by peaceful hymns and signs opposing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Authorities used flash-bang grenades to clear demonstrators as Customs and Border Protection vehicles entered the site. Amid concerns about escalating tensions, organizers urged the crowd to maintain peace, while a line of Coast Guard officers stood guard just outside the facility's entrance.

Local officials, including San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, denounced the federal deployment as a means to provoke unrest. California Governor Gavin Newsom advised citizens to memorize emergency contacts and remain calm, while promising legal challenges to any further federal troop deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

