Trade Fallout: Trump's Tariff Wars Escalate with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the termination of trade talks with Canada, blaming an advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan. The ad, created by the Ontario government, criticized tariffs and drew legal scrutiny from the Reagan Foundation. Trump’s tariff policies have heightened U.S. trade tensions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has terminated all trade talks with Canada. This decision follows a controversial advertisement reportedly shown in Ontario, featuring former President Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.

The ad, which has sparked legal concerns from the Reagan Foundation, accuses tariffs of causing job losses and trade wars. Trump's decision to cut talks was communicated via his platform, Truth Social, citing Canada's behavior as 'egregious'.

As Trump's tariffs raise U.S. duties to historic levels, concerns continue to grow among businesses globally. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reassures that Canada will resist unfair U.S. market pressures. The development comes as the countries are due to reassess their 2020 free-trade agreement next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

