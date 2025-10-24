Trade Fallout: Trump's Tariff Wars Escalate with Canada

In a significant escalation of trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has terminated all trade talks with Canada. This decision follows a controversial advertisement reportedly shown in Ontario, featuring former President Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.

The ad, which has sparked legal concerns from the Reagan Foundation, accuses tariffs of causing job losses and trade wars. Trump's decision to cut talks was communicated via his platform, Truth Social, citing Canada's behavior as 'egregious'.

As Trump's tariffs raise U.S. duties to historic levels, concerns continue to grow among businesses globally. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reassures that Canada will resist unfair U.S. market pressures. The development comes as the countries are due to reassess their 2020 free-trade agreement next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)