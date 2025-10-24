Left Menu

Tragic Kurnool Bus Fire Raises Safety Concerns, Triggers Government Action

A devastating bus fire in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in at least 20 casualties, prompting Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud to warn against unfit buses. A probe has been launched, and safety measures are being intensified. Survivors described the harrowing escape as officials investigate the incident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:38 IST
Tragic Kurnool Bus Fire Raises Safety Concerns, Triggers Government Action
Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Friday near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, a bus headed for Bengaluru caught fire, resulting in at least 20 casualties. The fire erupted after the bus collided with a bike on National Highway 44, with petrol spilled igniting the flames. Survivors recount a harrowing ordeal, trapped as the bus doors failed to open, forcing them to break windows to escape.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud has issued a stern warning, stating that non-compliant buses would be seized to prevent further tragedies. The government has initiated a probe into the incident, while Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has directed authorities to provide necessary medical care to the injured.

Local officials, including Kurnool District Collector A Siri, confirm that 11 bodies have been identified, while efforts continue to account for nine more fatalities. Meanwhile, survivors are receiving treatment at Kurnool Government Hospital. The incident highlights severe shortcomings in bus safety, sparking immediate governmental actions to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
2
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India
3
Pakistan Withdraws from Junior Hockey World Cup

Pakistan Withdraws from Junior Hockey World Cup

 India
4
18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes; we committed to free state from red rebels: PM in Samastipur.

18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes;...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025