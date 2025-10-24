Tragic Kurnool Bus Fire Raises Safety Concerns, Triggers Government Action

In a tragic incident early Friday near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, a bus headed for Bengaluru caught fire, resulting in at least 20 casualties. The fire erupted after the bus collided with a bike on National Highway 44, with petrol spilled igniting the flames. Survivors recount a harrowing ordeal, trapped as the bus doors failed to open, forcing them to break windows to escape.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud has issued a stern warning, stating that non-compliant buses would be seized to prevent further tragedies. The government has initiated a probe into the incident, while Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has directed authorities to provide necessary medical care to the injured.

Local officials, including Kurnool District Collector A Siri, confirm that 11 bodies have been identified, while efforts continue to account for nine more fatalities. Meanwhile, survivors are receiving treatment at Kurnool Government Hospital. The incident highlights severe shortcomings in bus safety, sparking immediate governmental actions to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)