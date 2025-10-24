Empowering Youth: Central Government's Employment Drive
Union Minister B L Verma distributed job appointment letters to 93 new recruits during the 17th Employment Fair, reflecting the Indian government's efforts to provide transparent opportunities for youth employment. This event, part of a series led by PM Modi, has provided jobs to over 51,000 individuals nationwide.
Union Minister B L Verma distributed appointment letters to 93 newly recruited candidates at the 17th Employment Fair at the Central Potato Research Institute.
As the chief guest, Verma highlighted the Modi government's initiative of hosting employment fairs in 40 locations, providing job opportunities to over 51,000 youths.
New recruits will join various government sectors, underscoring the central government's commitment to transparent youth employment based on skills.
