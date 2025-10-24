Left Menu

Empowering Youth: Central Government's Employment Drive

Union Minister B L Verma distributed job appointment letters to 93 new recruits during the 17th Employment Fair, reflecting the Indian government's efforts to provide transparent opportunities for youth employment. This event, part of a series led by PM Modi, has provided jobs to over 51,000 individuals nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister B L Verma distributed appointment letters to 93 newly recruited candidates at the 17th Employment Fair at the Central Potato Research Institute.

As the chief guest, Verma highlighted the Modi government's initiative of hosting employment fairs in 40 locations, providing job opportunities to over 51,000 youths.

New recruits will join various government sectors, underscoring the central government's commitment to transparent youth employment based on skills.

