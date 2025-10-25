Trump Halts Canada Trade Talks Amid Reagan Ad Row

In a series of escalating actions, President Donald Trump announced the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, citing a controversial advertisement by Ontario as the catalyst. The ad reportedly used former President Ronald Reagan's words to critique US tariffs, prompting a backlash from both Trump and Reagan's foundation.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took swift action to pause the campaign, noting their message had successfully reached the US audience. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed the willingness to continue tariff discussions, emphasizing a significant policy shift from the 1980s.

The interruption of negotiations underscores the tense economic landscape between the neighboring countries. With trade policies in flux, both nations are navigating complex diplomatic waters, awaiting important Supreme Court decisions influenced by these developments.