MNS Demands Probe into Voter Registration Irregularities in Navi Mumbai

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) delegation has called for an investigation into alleged voter registration irregularities in Navi Mumbai. The party claims there are 15,000 duplicate and 18,000 fake voter entries, and demands action against corrupt officials involved in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-10-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 11:51 IST
A delegation from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has urged the Navi Mumbai police commissioner and the returning officer to investigate alleged irregularities in voter registrations in the region, according to a party leader on Saturday.

The party, on Friday, submitted a memorandum to the Belapur returning officer, alleging the existence of approximately 15,000 duplicate and 18,000 fake voter entries in the constituency.

MNS leader Gajanan Kale referenced remarks by BJP MLA Manda Mhatre, which accused corruption in the voter registration process. Kale demanded that the police obtain evidence from Mhatre, identify the corrupt officials, file criminal cases, and make necessary arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

