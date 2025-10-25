Left Menu

Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar criticized BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for opposing the Tunnel Road project, questioning the BJP's efforts to solve Bengaluru's traffic issues. Shivakumar assures that the project will not harm Lalbagh and demands an alternative plan from Surya. The DCM highlights the project's benefits and defends the Congress government's initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:17 IST
Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has criticized BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for his opposition to the Tunnel Road project aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Bengaluru. Shivakumar questioned the BJP's contributions towards addressing the city's traffic woes and reiterated his commitment to improving Bengaluru's infrastructure.

Addressing concerns regarding land acquisition and environmental impact, the Deputy CM assured that the tunnel road will pass underground, minimizing disruption to Lalbagh. He also challenged Surya to propose an alternative plan to address the city's traffic challenges, emphasizing that the state government is open to viable solutions.

Shivakumar further defended the project's benefits, rebuffing claims that it caters only to wealthy residents. He criticized the BJP's past governance, accusing it of failing to implement effective infrastructure solutions and pledging the Congress government's ongoing commitment to preserving Bengaluru as a 'global city'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025