Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has criticized BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for his opposition to the Tunnel Road project aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Bengaluru. Shivakumar questioned the BJP's contributions towards addressing the city's traffic woes and reiterated his commitment to improving Bengaluru's infrastructure.

Addressing concerns regarding land acquisition and environmental impact, the Deputy CM assured that the tunnel road will pass underground, minimizing disruption to Lalbagh. He also challenged Surya to propose an alternative plan to address the city's traffic challenges, emphasizing that the state government is open to viable solutions.

Shivakumar further defended the project's benefits, rebuffing claims that it caters only to wealthy residents. He criticized the BJP's past governance, accusing it of failing to implement effective infrastructure solutions and pledging the Congress government's ongoing commitment to preserving Bengaluru as a 'global city'.

(With inputs from agencies.)