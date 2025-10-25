Allegations and Accusations: Political Drama Unfolds in J&K's Rajya Sabha Elections

Sajad Lone, chief of the People's Conference, has accused the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir of orchestrating a covert alliance with BJP. By allegedly 'gifting' seven votes to BJP, Lone claims their victory in the Rajya Sabha polls was a 'fixed match'.

In recent elections, while NC won three seats, BJP managed to secure one. This has raised eyebrows, as Lone highlighted apparent contradictions in NC's previous assertions of standing against the BJP, suggesting NC has now aligned with them.

Besides political maneuvers, Lone's remarks emphasized his party's impending campaign against reservations, which he claims undermine meritocracy. He pledges vigorous activism to challenge current reservation systems, demonstrating his party's commitment to justice and fairness in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)