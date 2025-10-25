Left Menu

Allegations and Accusations: Political Drama Unfolds in J&K's Rajya Sabha Elections

Sajad Lone accuses Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference of aiding BJP's Rajya Sabha victory through 'fixed match' tactics during recent elections. Alleging cross-voting, Lone criticizes NC's pact with BJP and pledges ground activism against reservation policies, perceiving them as detrimental to merit-based opportunities.

Allegations and Accusations: Political Drama Unfolds in J&K's Rajya Sabha Elections
Sajad Lone, chief of the People's Conference, has accused the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir of orchestrating a covert alliance with BJP. By allegedly 'gifting' seven votes to BJP, Lone claims their victory in the Rajya Sabha polls was a 'fixed match'.

In recent elections, while NC won three seats, BJP managed to secure one. This has raised eyebrows, as Lone highlighted apparent contradictions in NC's previous assertions of standing against the BJP, suggesting NC has now aligned with them.

Besides political maneuvers, Lone's remarks emphasized his party's impending campaign against reservations, which he claims undermine meritocracy. He pledges vigorous activism to challenge current reservation systems, demonstrating his party's commitment to justice and fairness in governance.

