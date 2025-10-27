Netherlands Heads to Snap Elections Amid Immigration Debate

In a politically charged climate, the Netherlands is preparing for snap elections prompted by Geert Wilders, a far-right leader known for his anti-Islam stance. This follows his party's previous electoral success, triggering a new vote amidst a contentious immigration debate.

Wilders' decision to pull his Party for Freedom from the governing coalition has led to political instability. The upcoming election focuses on migration issues, a housing shortage, and healthcare costs, with much of the political discourse driven by Wilders' polarizing rhetoric.

The elections underscore a broader global shift to the right, with major parties grappling with Wilders' popularity. Despite strong rhetoric, forming a governing coalition remains challenging for Wilders as traditional parties resist aligning with his platform.

