Mahua's Multi-Cornered Election: A Battle of Allegiances

The Mahua assembly constituency in Bihar is the center of a multifaceted electoral race where familial and political allegiances intertwine with local commitments. Amidst this tumultuous political backdrop, expelled MLA Tej Pratap Yadav is making a spirited bid against sitting MLA Mukesh Raushan and independent candidate Ashma Parveen.

Tej Pratap's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, once at odds with him, now watches as his son heads the campaign trail against notable contenders. Mukesh Raushan, striving to maintain his seat, appeals to voters by promising continuity and influence from his alliance with the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, Ashma Parveen, leveraging her networks and prior electoral performance, adds another layer to the competition. The ruling NDA's candidate, Sanjay Singh, vies to capitalize on regional sentiment. With 15 candidates and a voter base of over 2.95 lakh deliberating, Mahua's election unfolds with unpredictability and strategic importance.

