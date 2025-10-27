Left Menu

Mahua's Multi-Cornered Election: A Battle of Allegiances

Mahua assembly constituency in Bihar is witnessing a complex electoral contest amidst alliances, family dynamics, and political loyalties. Key figures include expelled MLA Tej Pratap Yadav facing off against sitting MLA Mukesh Raushan and independent candidate Ashma Parveen. With over 2.95 lakh voters, the election's outcome remains unpredictable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahua | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:18 IST
Mahua's Multi-Cornered Election: A Battle of Allegiances
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahua assembly constituency in Bihar is the center of a multifaceted electoral race where familial and political allegiances intertwine with local commitments. Amidst this tumultuous political backdrop, expelled MLA Tej Pratap Yadav is making a spirited bid against sitting MLA Mukesh Raushan and independent candidate Ashma Parveen.

Tej Pratap's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, once at odds with him, now watches as his son heads the campaign trail against notable contenders. Mukesh Raushan, striving to maintain his seat, appeals to voters by promising continuity and influence from his alliance with the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, Ashma Parveen, leveraging her networks and prior electoral performance, adds another layer to the competition. The ruling NDA's candidate, Sanjay Singh, vies to capitalize on regional sentiment. With 15 candidates and a voter base of over 2.95 lakh deliberating, Mahua's election unfolds with unpredictability and strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hatsun Agro's Impressive Profit Surge

Hatsun Agro's Impressive Profit Surge

 India
2
China and Germany: Steering Bilateral Relations

China and Germany: Steering Bilateral Relations

 China
3
Supreme Court Demands Compliance on Stray Dogs Issue

Supreme Court Demands Compliance on Stray Dogs Issue

 India
4
Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025