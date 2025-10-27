Trump's Fed Chair Decision Looms Before Year's End

President Donald Trump has indicated that a decision regarding the next chair of the Federal Reserve could be finalized by the end of the year. The announcement came during an interaction with reporters aboard Air Force One.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also revealed that the candidate pool has been narrowed down to five individuals. This includes Trump's advisor Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, current Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, and BlackRock executive Rick Rieder.

Bessent added that a second round of evaluations would be conducted, with the goal of presenting a comprehensive slate of candidates to the President after the Thanksgiving holiday.