Left Menu

Trump's Fed Chair Decision Looms Before Year's End

President Donald Trump announced a possible year-end decision on the next Federal Reserve chair. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mentioned a narrowed candidate list, including notable figures such as Kevin Hassett and Michelle Bowman. A second vetting round is planned, with a presentation to the President post-Thanksgiving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 12:39 IST
Trump's Fed Chair Decision Looms Before Year's End

President Donald Trump has indicated that a decision regarding the next chair of the Federal Reserve could be finalized by the end of the year. The announcement came during an interaction with reporters aboard Air Force One.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also revealed that the candidate pool has been narrowed down to five individuals. This includes Trump's advisor Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, current Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, and BlackRock executive Rick Rieder.

Bessent added that a second round of evaluations would be conducted, with the goal of presenting a comprehensive slate of candidates to the President after the Thanksgiving holiday.

TRENDING

1
Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

 United States
2
China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

 China
3
Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud Case

Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud...

 India
4
Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025