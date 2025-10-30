Left Menu

Mysterious Death Sparks Political Tensions in Bihar Elections

A Jan Suraaj Party supporter was found dead amidst Bihar election campaigns in Mokama. Conflicting reports suggest death by shooting during a political clash, while an investigation is ongoing. Political leaders blame rivals and criticize law enforcement as violence mars electoral proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Bihar has been thrown into turmoil after a Jan Suraaj Party supporter was mysteriously found dead in the Mokama area of Patna on Thursday.

Conflicting eyewitness reports suggest that the supporter, Dular Chand Yadav, might have been shot during a clash between rival political party members. The deceased was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi when the incident occurred. As police investigate, no conclusive cause of death has been established, according to SSP Kartikeya K Sharma.

In response to rising tensions, a significant number of security personnel have been deployed. The Jan Suraaj Party's region president, Manoj Bharti, condemned the incident, attributing the violence to those instilling fear to gain votes. Meanwhile, prominent leaders, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, have criticized the lapse in law and order amidst these charged elections. With polling set for November 6, the pressure mounts on law enforcement to resolve the situation swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

