India Strengthens Sky Supremacy with Meteor Missile Acquisition

India is poised to significantly bolster its aerial defense capabilities by acquiring a formidable arsenal of Meteor air-to-air missiles, designed for the frontline Rafale fighter jets in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Manufactured by the European firm MBDA, these missiles boast a striking range of up to 200 kilometers.

According to defense sources, the Rs 1,500 crore proposal for purchasing the Meteor missiles is undergoing advanced stages of approval within the Ministry of Defence, with a high-level meeting anticipated to conclude the discussions. These advanced missiles were initially included with the 36 Rafale jets imported from France in 2016 and are intended for upcoming naval Rafales.

India's strategic airstrike during Operation Sindoor, which forced a ceasefire within four days, highlighted the IAF's long-range standoff weaponry. Despite efforts, Pakistan's response using Chinese-origin weapons faltered. In response, India plans to further equip its fleet with 700 indigenously developed Astra Mark 2 missiles, enhancing its superiority in the skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)