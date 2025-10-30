BJP's Stand: Protesting the Lalbagh Tunnel Project

The BJP announced its intent to hold a protest at Lalbagh in Bengaluru on November 2, opposing the controversial tunnel road project. The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, emphasized their 'Save Lalbagh, Save Bengaluru' slogan, highlighting public anxiety over potential property impacts.

Ashoka raised concerns about six acres of Lalbagh being acquired for the tunnel, asserting that no department has authorized such actions. He expressed skepticism, suggesting the project is being fast-tracked for financial gain with the upcoming Bihar elections.

In a sharp rebuke, Ashoka criticized Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's remarks about Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. Hailing the project as detrimental, Ashoka urged civility from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, considering the project's major financial and infrastructural implications for Bengaluru.