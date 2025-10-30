BJP's Stand: Protesting the Lalbagh Tunnel Project
The BJP plans a protest against the Lalbagh tunnel road project in Bengaluru. The Leader of Opposition claims six acres of Lalbagh land will be acquired with no approvals, calling out the project as a potential financial maneuver ahead of Bihar elections. Political tensions escalate over the project's impact.
- Country:
- India
The BJP announced its intent to hold a protest at Lalbagh in Bengaluru on November 2, opposing the controversial tunnel road project. The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, emphasized their 'Save Lalbagh, Save Bengaluru' slogan, highlighting public anxiety over potential property impacts.
Ashoka raised concerns about six acres of Lalbagh being acquired for the tunnel, asserting that no department has authorized such actions. He expressed skepticism, suggesting the project is being fast-tracked for financial gain with the upcoming Bihar elections.
In a sharp rebuke, Ashoka criticized Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's remarks about Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. Hailing the project as detrimental, Ashoka urged civility from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, considering the project's major financial and infrastructural implications for Bengaluru.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangalore
- protest
- tunnel project
- BJP
- Lalbagh
- Tejasvi Surya
- R Ashoka
- Karnataka
- Shivakumar
- traffic woes
ALSO READ
Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train to become reality soon, says MP Tejasvi Surya
Tejasvi Surya Urges Rethink on Bengaluru's Tunnel Road
Tejasvi Surya Advocates Metro Over Tunnel for Bengaluru's Traffic Woes
Tejasvi Surya Pushes for Public Transport Over Tunnel Road in Bengaluru
Tejasvi Surya Advocates for Bengaluru's Public Transport Over Tunnel Project