Left Menu

Russia Opens Access for Foreign Press in Ukraine Conflict Zones

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Defence Ministry to allow foreign journalists, including Ukrainians, to access encircled Ukrainian troops in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk. The ministry will offer entry and exit corridors and may pause hostilities for media coverage, given security guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:39 IST
Russia Opens Access for Foreign Press in Ukraine Conflict Zones
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a directive allowing foreign press access to key areas of conflict where Ukrainian troops are encircled. He ordered the Defence Ministry to ensure safe passage for journalists, including those from Ukraine, to accurately report the situation.

The Defence Ministry followed up by stating it would permit unimpeded entry and exit for foreign reporters in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk. To facilitate this, Russian forces may pause military operations for several hours, contingent upon security assurances for both journalists and military personnel.

This move, confirmed by official news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti, comes after more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trapped following Russian military advances. Russian state media continue to show efforts to persuade Ukrainian troops to surrender to avoid further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025