Russia Opens Access for Foreign Press in Ukraine Conflict Zones

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a directive allowing foreign press access to key areas of conflict where Ukrainian troops are encircled. He ordered the Defence Ministry to ensure safe passage for journalists, including those from Ukraine, to accurately report the situation.

The Defence Ministry followed up by stating it would permit unimpeded entry and exit for foreign reporters in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk. To facilitate this, Russian forces may pause military operations for several hours, contingent upon security assurances for both journalists and military personnel.

This move, confirmed by official news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti, comes after more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trapped following Russian military advances. Russian state media continue to show efforts to persuade Ukrainian troops to surrender to avoid further conflict.

