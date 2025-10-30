Left Menu

Fiery Political Crossfire Shapes Bihar's Election Landscape

Bihar's election fervor soared as Prime Minister Modi, backed by Amit Shah and Jagat Prakash Nadda, mounted a strong offensive against the opposition INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders campaigned vigorously across constituencies, with tensions leading to a violent incident in Mokama.

Updated: 30-10-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Bihar heated up dramatically as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, supported by cabinet colleagues Amit Shah and Jagat Prakash Nadda, launched a fierce attack on the INDIA bloc opposition.

Rahul Gandhi, leading the Congress charge, intensified his campaign efforts, addressing numerous rallies alongside allies like Tejashwi Yadav, and challenging Modi's governance strategy.

Amid fervent campaigning and sharp exchanges, Bihar witnessed election-related violence in Mokama, underscoring the high stakes and palpable tension as polls approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

