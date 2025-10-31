U.S. Senators Call for Action Against Sudan's RSF Amid Mounting Crises

U.S. senators from both political parties are urging a robust response from the administration following recent aggressions by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against civilians. Idaho Republican Senator Jim Risch, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has called for the RSF to be officially designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

In a recent statement, Senator Risch emphasized that atrocities in Darfur's El-Fasher were part of a deliberate RSF strategy. Meanwhile, New Hampshire Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen has expressed her probable support for a formal response from Washington, though she wishes to examine the issue further before committing.

Senator Shaheen also criticized the United Arab Emirates over accusations of providing military support to the RSF. The UAE denies these allegations, asserting it has consistently promoted ceasefire efforts. The Sudan conflict, sparked by a power struggle between the army and RSF in April 2023, has evolved into one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.